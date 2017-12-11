One person hurt in shooting at 10th and Decatur, police searching for suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting near West 10th Avenue and Decatur Street early Monday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Decatur Place apartments located at 1155 Decatur St., a few blocks away from Mile High Stadium.

When authorities arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transferred to a hospital in serious condition and is undergoing surgery, police said.

Officers have set up a perimeter in the area and are searching for a suspect. Police do not have a description of a suspect.

This is a developing story. We will update with the latest.