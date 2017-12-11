Kesha, Macklemore announce 2018 tour stop in Denver

DENVER — Kesha and Macklemore will have some good old days next summer as the pair teams up for a 30 city tour that includes Denver in 2018.

The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore Tour will stop by Pepsi Center on June 17, the artists announced on Monday.

The two recently collaborated together on the song “Good Old Days” for Macklemore’s album “Gemini” earlier this year.

The tour is set to kick off in Phoenix on June 6.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at noon local time with pre-sale beginning Wednesday.

$1 from every ticket sold will be donated to charity. Kesha will be donating her proceeds to Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) and Macklemore donating his to M Plus1, which advances racial and social justice through the M&RL Equity Fund.