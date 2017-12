Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Firefighters quickly put out a house fire near East 55th Avenue and Monaco Street on Monday morning.

Flames were scene coming from the home near Interstate 270 and Quebec Street around 6 a.m.

The home sustained heavy damage and firefighters are continuing to work on hot spots.

It is unknown how the fire started or if there was anybody home when it happened.