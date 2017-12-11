Daybreak Delights: Mason jar gift ideas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hot Coco Mix-makes-1 Pint jar

What you Need

1 cup dry milk

1/3 cup coco powder

1/3 cup granulated

2 Tablespoons corn starch

1/2 cup mini marshmallows

1 Pint jar-(washed and completely dry)

What to Do

In a bowl whisk together dry milk, sugar, coco powder, and corn starch, once combined, add in marshmallows and stir them in.

Add the mixture to the dry pint sized jar.

screw the cap on a add a piece of fabric to the top of the jar and secure with a ribbon. Add this recipe card...

Hot Coco

What to Do

Add 3 Tablespoons of this mix to a mug with boiling water, stir to combine

Enjoy!

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Holiday Gifts from the Kitchen

Pancake Mix-makes-1 pint jar

What you need

2 Cups Flour

2 teaspoons Baking Powder

1 teaspoon Baking soda

1 teaspoon Salt

What to Do

In a bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt

Add the mixture to the dry pint sized jar.

screw the cap on a add a piece of fabric to the top of the jar and secure with a ribbon. Add this recipe card...

Pancakes

What to Do

Combine the contents of this jar with 2 Large eggs, cracked and lightly whipped, 4 Tablespoon unsalted butter-melted, and 2 Cups Whole Buttermilk.

Customize your pancake by adding mini chocolate chips, sliced bananas, or fresh blueberries, to the pancakes once you’ve spooned two full large spoons of batter in the hot skillet