CU Boulder allowing people pay off parking tickets with food donations this week

BOULDER, Colo. – The University of Colorado is bringing back its “Food for Fines” program in December. The program allows people to pay off their parking tickets by donating food.

The university is hosting the food drive everyday this week from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. until Friday. All donations will benefit Harvest of Hope Pantry.

CU says those participating must bring at least five nonperishable items to the parking services lobby to pay the fine. All citations must also must have happened before Dec. 1.

The university notes additional donations can be made to pay off more than one citation. Donations will also be accepted even if someone doesn’t have outstanding citations.

The donations can be made in the CU Boulder parking services lobby. For those making donations, free parking is available for 15 minutes in lot 440 on donation days.

The university started the program last year when over 200 faculty, staff and students donated food to pay parking fines.