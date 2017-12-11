Celebration of life to be held for teen found in burned Park County home

BAILEY, Colo. — A celebration of life will be held on Sunday for the 17-year-old whose body was found burned inside her Park County home last week.

The ceremony for Maggie Long will take place in the Canyon Room at Platte Canyon High School at 2 p.m. on Sunday. She was a student at the school.

Investigators called her death a homicide but so far no one has been arrested.

Family and friends said that Long was a kind girl who was a “leader and community organizer, dedicating her time to creating events with Student Council and coordinating events with Key Club.”

Long had been missing since Dec. 1, the same night her house caught fire.

She was last seen at the high school before she was believed to have returned home. She was reported missing after not returning to a concert at the school.

The suspected arson broke out at her home and Long’s car was found there.

Last week, a judge signed a gag order in the case at the request of the Park County Sheriff’s Office said the district attorney.

The sheriff’s office said a task force of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies has been formed to bring any individual involved in Long’s death to justice.

Anyone who saw suspicious vehicles, individuals or activities along Park County Road 43 on Dec. 1 is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-239-4243.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with the event.