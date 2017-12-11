× Castle Rock teacher accused of taking upskirt photos of teen girls with cell phone

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A Douglas County teacher arrested last week is accused of using his cell phone to take or attempt to take upskirt photos of three girls, according to an arrest affidavit.

Steve Jenkins, 54, is being charged with three counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a child, according to Castle Rock police.

All three of the victims were wearing short skirts at the time Jenkins allegedly tried or took the photos, the affidavit said.

Police said that there was evidence that he took the photos as well as some videos, noting that some of the photos showed walls and floors.

The alleged incident was witnessed by three male students who reported it to the principal of Renaissance Secondary School.

Jenkins was arrested on Friday. In the affidavit, police said that he initially denied the allegations before saying that he may have taken the photos.

Jenkins was a mathematics teacher for three years at Castle View High School until he accepted a position at Renaissance Secondary School in Castle Rock earlier this year. Both schools sent letters home to parents.

He is no longer an employee of the school district.

Jenkins has been a teacher for 29 years and has no previous instances against him.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case to call Castle Rock Police at 303-663-6100.