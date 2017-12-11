Boulder DA appointed special prosecutor for pending State Rep. Lori Saine case

DENVER — The Boulder District Attorney’s Office has been appointed as special prosecutor after State Rep. Lori Saine was arrested at Denver International Airport last week.

Saine was arrested after a Transportation Security Administration agent found a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in her bag.

Although a probable cause statement from authorities said Saine “knowingly” brought the weapon to the north security checkpoint, her attorney disputes that claim saying she “forgot it was in her bag.”

In a statement, Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said that she worked closely with Saine in 2015 to sponsor and enact the felony DUI law.

Because of the connection, McCann requested that the Boulder District Attorney’s Office handle the matter to ensure it is impartial.

The Denver Police Department is still investigating the incident. If police determine charges are needed, they will hand the case over to the Boulder DA’s office.

DIA ranked fifth highest for firearms discovered in carry-on bags in the United States last year.

In the past 12 months, the Denver Police Department responded to 106 reports of a firearm within a security checkpoint at the airport.

Besides Saine, only one other person was arrested and jailed by police for possession of the weapon.

Saine was released from jail on Wednesday night.