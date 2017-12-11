Blind cat and his best friend find new home thanks to social media

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two cats at the Front Street Animal Shelter in Sacramento with an unlikely bond finally got their forever home thanks to the power of social media.

Ray is blind and was found in September on the streets. He is a lot more confident with his best friend Bea around.

The cats do everything as a pair, they even lived in the same kennel.

“Really gives him a lot of confidence and reassurance that everything is OK,” said Ryan Hinderman from Front Street.

They have been waiting for three months for a home that would accept both of them. So, the shelter went to Facebook to find the perfect family for the two best friends.

While KTXL was at the shelter learning more about the duo, Kaylee Grunau and her family showed up. They had seen Front Street’s video and wanted to meet the cats in person.

“Just because a cat has a disability doesn’t mean that you can’t at least check it out and see if it would be a good fit for your home,” Grunau said.

After months of searching and thousands of shares on social media, Ray and Bea got to go home together with Grunau. The purrfect happy ending.