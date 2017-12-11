Aurora man facing federal charges for allegedly sexually abusing over a dozen underage boys

DENVER — An Aurora man was arrested following allegations that he sexually abused and “trained” over a dozen young boys.

Ryan Charles McCraw, 37, was taken into custody following a Dec. 6 federal grand jury indictment on charges of coercion, enticement and production of child pornography. He was arraigned Dec. 7 and pleaded not guilty.

According to the indictment, McCraw allegedly met underage boys living in the Denver metro area through online chat services.

He engaged in sexually explicit conversations with the boys over the course of months, asking them to send him sexually explicit images online.

McCraw allegedly lured the boys to meet him, picking them up in his car if they were too young to drive. He took them to his home and engaged in sex acts with them.

McCraw filmed the sex acts and took pictures of the boys, including images of bondage. It’s alleged that McCraw engaged in this behavior for over a year with multiple victims. He also boasted online that he had “trained” 12 other boys.

Authorities believe there may be more victims and ask that anyone with information regarding McCraw or these crimes contact the FBI at 970-663-1028.

Here’s a breakdown of the potential prison time McCraw could serve for each charge: