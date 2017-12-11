Abnormally warm and then two cold fronts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Heartbreak Ridge continues to dominate the West with abnormally dry, warm weather. Highs today around 60 in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Sunny skies and breezy this afternoon with high fire danger.

The Mountains stay dry, sunny today and Tuesday. Highs 30s and 40s in the valleys.

I'm forecasting two chances of snow in the Mountains: Wednesday night into Thursday and Saturday. These two cold fronts will drop the temps and increase the winds.

Note, it has been 62 days since our last measurable snowfall in Denver (October 9, 2.8").

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.