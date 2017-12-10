West Metro firefighters rescue puppy in California

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — West Metro firefighters in fighting the wildfires in Southern California helped rescue a puppy on Sunday.

While working on the Lilac Fire near San Diego, firefighters from West Metro Fire Rescue found a dog in an area of land that had been burned, officials said.

Firefighters said the pup was hungry, thirsty and appeared to be lost.

The firefighters are doing mop-up work in areas where several homes were damaged or destroyed by the fire and where there is still some smoldering debris.

1,500 structures are still threatened by the Lilac Fire and it is 60 percent contained, according to officials.