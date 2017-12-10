Military exercise causes strange lights in the sky over Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A military exercise caused the strange flashing lights over the Denver metro area on Saturday night, military officials said.

We received several calls and emails about the lights in the sky on Saturday night - and we weren't alone. Reports of the lights came in from states around the country including South Carolina, Missouri, and Montana.

The lights were from a group of 17 C-17 jets from the 437th Airlift Wing that departed from Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina around 7 p.m. EST and flew cross-country, said Marvin Krause with Joint Base Charleston.

"Mysterious Lights" have been reported between South Carolina and Colorado... Your answer is here! And sadly it isn't Aliens 👽🚫 About 9-10 C-17's departed Charleston AFB, SC heading for the Nellis AFB Ranges callsigns THUGxx

Part of USAF Weapons School Integration Class 17B pic.twitter.com/wXSjbWroUH — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) December 10, 2017

A total of 30+ C-17's are taking part in the exercise along with about 20 C-130's pic.twitter.com/tIdvDVBEkV — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) December 10, 2017

Krause said that the event was a routine exercise that focused on joint forcible entry. Several U.S. Air Force bases supported the mission, which is a capstone event students at the U.S. Air Force Weapons School at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

The training mission allows students to take what they've learned and apply it to a realistic training scenario, according to Krause.

The planes returned to Charleston early Sunday morning.