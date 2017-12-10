Kids get toys, books at Fort Collins Goodwill thanks to donor

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Kids shopping at a Fort Collins Goodwill store got some early holiday presents thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Fort Collins Coloradoan reports that the annual giveaway was announced on the intercom at the store located at 315 Pavilion Ln. on Saturday. Kids crowded around bins filled with toys as the donor and his wife watched before they slipped out of the store unnoticed.

The children were each allowed to take one toy, stuffed animal or a book.

6-year-old Tarryn Henkelman found a folded-up blue scooter to replace one that recently broke.

The unidentified man has been funding the event for a decade. He told the newspaper it has become an important part of his family’s Christmas tradition.