Fire danger increases with more dry and windy weather

Colorado will stay dry, sunny, and warm on Monday.

High temperatures in Denver will reach the upper 50s with clear skies and breezy afternoon winds.

Winds will be the strongest on the Northern Front Range and on the northeast plains tomorrow where gusts could reach 45mph. A Red Flag Warning is in place for these locations from 11am - 5pm Monday.

Temperatures will jump up to the low 60s on Tuesday with more dry and sunny weather.

A small storm system might bring us a shot at cooler temperatures and a few showers on Thursday but it is still too far out to know if we will see anything in Denver. The pinpoint weather team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Temperatures will stay in the 50s and 60s for the end of the week.

