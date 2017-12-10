Broncos star Cody Latimer goes for a police ride-along to learn how to interact when pulled over

DENVER — Denver Broncos wide receiver Cody Latimer took some time away from the football field to ride along with an officer and learn a little more about what it takes to stay safe in the Mile High.

In a video posted to the DPD’s Facebook page, Latimer spent a day in the life of a cop, courtesy of Cpl. Lee Ingersol.

Latimer says he doesn’t know how to approach a situation when he’s confronted by an officer.

In the video that runs over four minutes, Latimer and Ingersol have a discussion about how drivers should interact when pulled over by an officer.

“I get nervous when I get pulled over, knowing that I done nothing wrong. What advice do you have?” Latimer asks.

Ingersol replies, “I’ll just tell ya, they have to have a legal reason to stop you.” He explains that when he contacts drivers he explains his reasoning and “exactly what I’m going to do.”

Ingersol admits that he sometimes gets nervous when he has to pull over a car, saying that certain situations can raise a red flag and “it all depends on what it is.”

Latimer watches as Ingersol pulls over a car with a broken taillight.

The officer and driver have a discussion about repairing the light as the football star listens in and says that he’s impressed that Latimer is “having a good convo [conversation], being real about it.”

The video closes with the two men sharing a handshake and a joke. “It’s a cool job, man,” says Ingersol. “And I make almost as much as you do.”