Broncos snap 8-game losing streak with shutout win over Jets

DENVER — Broncos Country has been waiting since October for another Broncos win – and they finally got it on Sunday.

Despite being officially eliminated from playoff contention ahead of the game, the Broncos played their best game of football in weeks as they snapped their eight game losing streak, beating the New York Jets at home, 23-0.

The losing streak was the longest in 50 years. The game left Broncos Country wondering – where was this team the last eight weeks? The last time they won was week 4 against the Oakland Raiders.

Denver got on the board first and maintained the lead throughout the game.

Two Broncos players reached career milestones in the game.

Demaryius Thomas’ first quarter touchdown was his 56th career receiving score to pass Shannon Sharpe for second place on the franchise’s all-time list.

Von Miller also reached a milestone becoming the first player in Broncos’ history to record six, 10 sack seasons as he got his 90th career sack during the game. That is the fifth most in NFL history through a player’s first seven years in the league.

After the defense forced the Jets to punt on the opening drive, Brandon McManus nailed a 31 yard field goal on the Broncos’ first possession. Trevor Siemian and the Broncos offense followed it up with a touchdown to Thomas.

The Broncos had a 10-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Broncos continued in the third quarter as they marched down the field in 13 plays into the red zone. Andy Janovich punched it in for his first touchdown of the season. That extended the Broncos lead 20-0.

Later in the fourth quarter, a 40 yard field goal from McManus made it 23-0.

With the win, the Broncos improve to a record of 4-9. They have a short week ahead as they prepare to face the Indianapolis Colts (3-10) on Thursday night.