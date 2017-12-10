2 injured after shooting near Colfax and Monaco

DENVER — Denver police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and North Monaco Parkway on Sunday afternoon, Denver police said.

Police first confirmed the shooting around 12:30 p.m. in Denver’s Montclair neighborhood.

#Breaking #DPD officers are on-scene at Colfax & Monaco in regard to a shooting. Officers have identified 2 parties that are being treated for GSW. The area of Colfax and Monaco is currently closed due to this investigation. pic.twitter.com/5x68Kj5vzm — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 10, 2017

Two people are being treated for gun shot wounds, police said. Their conditions are unknown.

The area of Colfax and Monaco is closed while police investigate.

Police did not immediately release any additional information.

This story is developing. We will update with the latest.