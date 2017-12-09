West Metro firefighters help fight Southern California wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONSALL, Calif. -- West Metro firefighters are helping with the battle to fully contain the Lilac Fire burning in San Diego County.

The firefighters are doing mop up work in an area where several homes and buildings were lost. The fire has burned 41,000 acres with 20-percent containment.

West Metro firefighter Jonathan Ashford is busy protecting homes near the small town of Bonsall.

"Our fire has been pretty low key for us," Ashford said over Skype. "We had one day of real strong fire activity but as soon as the wind went away so did that really aggressive fire behavior."

"There's still a lot of people evacuated from our fire again because like I said there's still heat," Ashford said.

On Saturday, the first confirmed death related to the Southern California wildfires was announced.

A 70-year-old woman died in a car crash while trying to get away from the massive Thomas Fire in Ventura County. That fire has burned over 140,000 acres and destroyed hundreds of structures since it started Monday.