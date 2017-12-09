Von Miller gives Broncos teammates early Christmas gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Regardless of how tough of a season it is, Von Miller always comes through for his teammates during the holiday season.

In 2015, he bought his teammates whiskey and underwear because that's what you do. And last year, the Super Bowl 50 MVP gave every player in the AFC West a custom bottle of wine along with a thank you note.

"It is an honor and a privilege to take the field and compete with you twice a year," Miller's note said. "Thank you for helping to make our game great!"

This year Santa Von gave his teammates the gift of a good night sleep on a duel temperature mattress topper called "Chilipads."

“I just like doing things for my teammates. It just makes me feel good, selfishly," Miller said about his gift giving traditions. "I just feel good whenever I do things for other people."

"I just wanted to do something for my guys and get them a mattress Chilipad. I’ve been using it all year and I love it," Miller added. "I thought some of my guys, especially the offensive lineman that really conduct a lot of body heat in the bed, could use it. I was looking out for my guys."

In case you're wondering, the Chilipad starts at $379 each for a queen size bed.