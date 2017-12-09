Suspect in Jeffco crime spree takes stolen drugs before arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A bizarre crime spree in south Jefferson County lands a suspect in the hospital and neighbors shocked.

Police tell FOX31 the suspect jumped into a 27-year-old man's car and flashed his gun at approximately 5:00 a.m. near Kipling in Lakewood.

The man said he needed to go to work, so the suspect allowed the victim to drive to his job near Kipling and Lewis.

The suspect then drove the stolen car to a CVS Pharmacy on Kipling and Bowles and allegedly stole narcotics .

Police say he then robbed the Bank of the West just north of Kipling and C-470 before driving to a nearby neighborhood.

After receiving 911 calls, police arrested the man on Trinchera Peak Drive.

Police say the man took some of the stolen drugs before he was arrested so he was taken directly to the hospital.

Officials aren’t releasing the amount of money stolen from the bank or the suspect’s name at this time. He faces kidnapping and robbery charges.

The Colorado State Patrol and South Metro Fire assisted in the arrest.

Mark Techmeyer of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the important thing is no one was hurt and adds “when you’ve got someone pointing a gun at you and demanding something from you it is not the time to be a hero, it’s a time to do what everyone did in these situations and give them what they want.”