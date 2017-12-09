× Suspect arrested after crime spree in Jefferson County included kidnapping, bank robbery

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect who committed multiple crimes in Jefferson County on Saturday morning has been arrested, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crime spree started in Lakewood around 4 a.m. when the suspect kidnapped a 27-year-man at gunpoint who was leaving his apartment for work, according to authorities.

The victim was able to convince the suspect to drop him off at work at a Conoco gas station, officials said.

After dropping off the victim, the suspect headed to a CVS drug store at South Kipling Parkway and West Bowles Avenue where police say he stole narcotics.

Following that, the suspect drove to the Bank of the West location on Kipling near C-470, stole money, and then drove into a nearby neighborhood and allegedly broke into a home.

The homeowner was able to run away and called 911 police caught up with the suspect.

The suspect swallowed the stolen drugs and had to be taken to the hospital.

No one was injured.

The man faces kidnapping and robbery charges.

Police have not released the suspect’s name but describe him as a white male in his thirties.