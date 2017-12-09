Six Flags cancels fake snowball fight because of real snow

ATLANTA – So this is awkward.

Six Flags Over Georgia planned a massive 1,000 person snowball fight with fake snowballs on Saturday, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports.

But, Mother Nature had something to say about that when real snow hit the Atlanta area over the weekend. The amusement park took to Twitter to say they would not open on Saturday because of the real snow.

Due to the inclement weather and for the safety of our guests and employees, the park is CLOSED Saturday, Dec 9. Reopening Sunday at 2:00pm. — Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) December 9, 2017

But wait – there’s more.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Ocean County, New Jersey also suffered the same unfortunate fate on Saturday, according to WNBC.

The New Jersey amusement park planned a “Snow Day” that would try to break the world record for the largest snowball fight using “kid-friendly plush snowballs,” WNBC reports.

But that park had to close on Saturday too as snow hit the east coast.

No word yet on if the fake snowball fights will be rescheduled.