No injuries after basement fire in Denver

DENVER — There were no injuries following a basement fire in Denver on Saturday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

Denver fire said that the blaze happened in the basement of a residence located at 100 Hazel Ct. – which is near West 1st Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver.

The fire department tweeted photos of the fire around 10:25 a.m. and they were able to quickly get most of the fire knocked down.

100 Hazel Ct. Basement fire. No injuries. All fire companies working. pic.twitter.com/RjRQtUi1XT — Denver Fire Dept. (@Denver_Fire) December 9, 2017

Several fire companies worked the fire. It is unknown how the fire started.

No further details were immediately available.