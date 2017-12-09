No injuries after basement fire in Denver

DENVER — There were no injuries following a basement fire in Denver on Saturday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.
Denver fire said that the blaze happened in the basement of a residence located at 100 Hazel Ct. – which is near West 1st Avenue and Federal Boulevard in Denver.
The fire department tweeted photos of the fire around 10:25 a.m. and they were able to quickly get most of the fire knocked down.
Several fire companies worked the fire. It is unknown how the fire started.
No further details were immediately available.
39.718359 -105.027289