High pressure keeps Colorado quiet, warm and sunny

DENVER -- A mainly clear sky will continue throughout the Saturday night hours, allowing temperatures to drop into the teens and 20s.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures to end our weekend. Expect highs to reach the low 60s through the afternoon hours with a light breeze.

High pressure will remain over much of the western U.S., keeping Colorado quiet through the upcoming work week.

In Denver, highs will stay in the 50s and 60s throughout the week, with 30s and 40s for the Mountains. This weather pattern will also keep the state dry, with seven days of sunshine ahead.

