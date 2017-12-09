Family of 17-year-old found in burned Park County home issues statement

BAILEY, Colo. — The family of 17-year-old Maggie Long has issued a statement on Saturday after her body was found burned in her Park County home.

Ellen Keyes issued a statement on behalf of Long’s family on Saturday saying that Maggie was a “joy in all our lives.”

Our beloved sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin, niece, friend, and classmate, Maggie was a joy in all our lives. As many of you are aware, on the night of Friday, December 1, 2017 Maggie moved on from this world. Our hearts are broken, and this loss has been especially significant knowing the impact that our Maggie had on this small mountain community. We thank everyone in Bailey as well as those in communities near and far that Maggie’s life has touched for their support and love shared. Our family continues to work with Park County Sheriff’s Office and extended agencies; we want to thank them for their tremendous efforts. We are all committed to seeking justice for Maggie. To the Bailey community, please report any suspicious vehicles, individuals or activities along County Road 43 in Bailey, CO on December 1, 2017 to the investigative tip line at: (303) 239-4243. To those who have respected our privacy and will continue to respect our privacy as we mourn, we are grateful. In the coming days, we will have arrangements for a celebration of life for Maggie and will make announcements as those plans are finalized. Thank you everyone for sharing your strength and kind thoughts with us,

The Long Family

Investigators called her death a homicide but so far no one has been arrested.

Long had been missing since Dec. 1, the same night her house caught fire. Arson is suspected.

She was last seen at Platte Canyon High School before she was believed to have returned home.

On Monday, a judge signed a gag order in the case at the request of the Park County Sheriff’s Office said the district attorney.

The Platte Canyon High School student, who friends said was well liked and active on the speech team, was reported missing after not returning to a concert at the school.

The suspected arson broke out at her home and Long’s car was found there.

The sheriff’s office said a task force of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies has been formed to bring any individual involved in Long’s death to justice.

Anyone who saw suspicious vehicles, individuals or activities along Park County Road 43 on Dec. 1 is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 303-239-4243.