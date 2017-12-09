× Douglas County teacher arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of child

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – A teacher in Douglas County was arrested this week for allegedly using his cell phone inappropriately, according to letters sent to parents.

Steve Jenkins, 54, is being charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to Karen Carter with Castle Rock police.

Jenkins was a mathematics teacher for three years at Castle View High School until he accepted a position at Renaissance Secondary School earlier this year.

He is no longer an employee of the school district.

The principals of Castle View High School and Renaissance Secondary School sent letters to parents on Friday saying that Jenkins was under investigation for “using his cell phone inappropriately.”

Here is the full letter sent to parents at Castle View High School from principal Rex Corr.

Dear Castle View High School Community, Tonight, I am reaching out to share some news about a former CVHS staff member. As you know, Steve Jenkins was a member of the Castle View faculty as recently as last year, until he took a position with Renaissance Secondary School. We have learned that Mr. Jenkins is being investigated by the Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD) for using his cell phone inappropriately. Mr. Jenkins is no longer a staff member at Renaissance Secondary School. At this time, we have not been notified of any connection between this investigation and CVHS. However, given that Mr. Jenkins was recently a member of our staff, I felt it was important to share this information with you. Because this is an ongoing, criminal investigation, I do not have any further information. If you have any concerns that may be tied to this investigation, I encourage you to reach out to the Castle Rock Police Department. As always, I am available should you have any questions. Thank you for your partnership and I look forward to seeing all of our students and staff back at CVHS on Monday! Sincerely, Dr. Rex Corr

Principal

Castle View High School

And here is the letter sent to parents from Renaissance Secondary School principal Debbie Rabideau.

Dear Renaissance Secondary School Parents, I am reaching out to share news regarding one of our staff members. As you know, Steve Jenkins joined us when we opened our doors this year as our Facilitator of Innovation. It was brought to my attention that Mr. Jenkins was using his cell phone inappropriately. I immediately conducted an internal investigation and then reached out to the Castle Rock Police Department (CRPD). They quickly responded and are partnering with us through this process. Please know Mr. Jenkins is no longer a member of the Renaissance Secondary School family. I am incredibly sad to share this news. We are in the process of contacting the parents of the students whom we believe were impacted by Mr. Jenkins’ activities and have support in place for the victims. This is an ongoing, criminal investigation. All of us must respect the process as CRPD works through this situation. I want to assure you that the Douglas County School District, and the board and administration of our school take this matter very seriously. Student safety is our top concern at Renaissance Secondary School. Thank you for your partnership. Sincerely, Debbie Rabideau

Leader of Learning//Principal

Renaissance Secondary School

The case remains under investigation. Jenkins remains in custody.