Chris Iannetta agrees to $8.5 million, 2-year contract with Rockies

DENVER — Catcher Chris Iannetta and the Colorado Rockies have agreed to an $8.5 million, two-year contract.

He gets a $300,000 signing bonus and salaries of $3.45 million next year and $4 million in 2019 under the agreement announced Friday.

Colorado has a $4.25 million option for 2020 with a $750,000 buyout, and that year’s salary would become guaranteed if he has 220 starts at catcher in 2018-19 combined and is healthy.

A fourth-round pick by Colorado in 2004, Iannetta spent parts of six seasons with the team before being traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Nov. 30, 2011, for pitcher Tyler Chatwood. Iannetta was with the Angels for four seasons.

He signed with Seattle for the 2016 season.

The 34-year-old Iannetta spent last season in Arizona, where he hit .254. He had a scary moment in May when a 93 mph pitch by a Pittsburgh reliever hit him in the face. He required several stitches to his upper lip, along with breaking several teeth and his nose. He went on the seven-day concussion list.

Iannetta is a .231 hitter with 124 homers over his career.