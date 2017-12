Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today's Deal: $10 gets you $20 at Whiskey Biscuit!

Whiskey Biscuit is a located in Industrial-chic Englewood, CO. A restaurant featuring down-home American eats plus a large selection of whiskey & craft beer.

Joana checked it out and man oh man, your mouth will be watering after watching this segment.

https://thewhiskeybiscuit.com/