Snow ending then warmer and drier

COLORADO – Snow ends this morning in the Mountains and Palmer Divide then skies turn sunny. Warmer highs today thanks to stronger winds. Highs around 57 in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. Mountain highs in the 20s and 30s.

In addition, Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the Eastern Plains of Colorado today because of strong winds 20-50mph, dry fuels, and low afternoon relative humidities.

Tranquil weather moves in Saturday through next week with Heartbreak Ridge – a large dome of high pressure that will keep the West abnormally warm and dry.

High temps near 60 both Saturday and Sunday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

