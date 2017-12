AURORA – One man is dead after an early-morning shooting at an Aurora apartment complex.

Police arrived at the Cambrian Apartments on East Caspian Circle around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound, police say.

He was taken to the hospital where he died.

There is no information about a suspect at this time.

Aurora police are looking for anyone who may have information. Call Agent Heath Graw at 303-739-6213 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.