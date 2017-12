Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A driver fought with two firefighters after a crash in Colorado Springs, and it was caught on camera.

It happened on Interstate 25 Thursday night.

One firefighter is seen trying to calm the man.

He was reportedly angry at another driver.

A second firefighter had to get involved to attempt to calm the man.

He was eventually subdued and no one was seriously hurt.