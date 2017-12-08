Lakewood residents hope for solution to dangerous intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Residents living near a busy intersection in Lakewood hope the city can find a solution to end an increase in accidents.

Residents said they've witnessed accident after accident at the intersection of Pierce Street and Kentucky Avenue.

Karen and Vance Brendergast said they've watched cars drive over their front lawn and pulled drivers from their cars stuck in ditches. Their neighbor Andrew Baca installed boulders on the corner of his property as a deterrent if another car crashes through his front lawn.

"We’ve only been here two years and I haven’t seen so many accidents in my life on this corner," said Baca.

Anna Hanel contacted the city a few years ago to ask if there was something the city could do to improve safety.

"At the time they said their testing and their data showed there didn’t need to be anything, nothing needed to be done," said Hanel.

Hanel and her neighbors persisted, and now the city of Lakewood said it's looking into the intersection.

"If it would slow down the speed, that’s the biggest thing," said Vance Brendergast.

Neighbors hope a traffic engineer can figure out the best way to improve safety for both drivers and pedestrians.