Former FBI profiler weighs in on Park County teen’s death and resulting investigation

PARK COUNTY, Colo. -- There are many questions left unanswered in Maggie Long's death.

The 17-year-old girl's remains were found in her family's burned out home, the Park County Sheriff's Office said.

Maggie Long had been missing since Dec. 1, the same night her house caught fire. Arson is suspected.

She was last seen at Platte Canyon High School before she was believed to have returned home.

The Park County community is shaken and worried that the teen's killer is still out there.

FOX31's Mike Landess spoke with what a former FBI profiler to shed some light on the early stages of the investigation.