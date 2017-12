We can now hear the audio from inside the U.S. Supreme Court from Tuesday’s oral arguments in the Lakewood same-sex wedding cake case.

Five years ago, Masterpiece Cakeshop in Lakewood turned away a gay couple seeking a cake for their wedding, citing religious beliefs.

Since then it has been a long trail of legal battles.

The case of Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission will be decided by late June.

More: Read a full transcript of the oral arguments