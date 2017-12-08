Airport Workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No need to skip your workout because of holiday travel this year. Ken Seifert, the author of The Complete Guide to Airport Exercise, came on for Fitness Friday to show us the complete workout you can get at the airport. Whether it is a quick 10 minute wait or a long layover. Buy his book at Barnes and Noble. com and Amazon.com. or go to Facebook.com/AirportExercise for more information and tips.