6-year-old Greeley girl dies after schoolyard swing set accident

GREELEY, Colo. — A young Greeley girl has died after a tragic accident on a schoolyard swing set.

According to The Tribune, the unidentified 6-year-old was playing on swings specially designed for children with disabilities when the straps wrapped around her neck.

It happened at S. Christa McAuliffe STEM Academy after school hours on Tuesday.

CPR was performed at the scene before the young girl was taken to North Colorado Medical Center and then Children’s Hospital in Aurora where she died Friday, according to Greeley police spokesman Sgt. Joe Tymkowych.

A spokesperson for Greeley-Evans School District 6 expressed sorrow over the incident, which police are treating as an accident.

“Today we are heartbroken over the death of our S. Christa McAuliffe student. Our deepest sympathies go out to the student’s family and all those in the community who are saddened by her passing,” read a written statement.

The statement also noted that counseling and support services will be available to children at the school on Monday.