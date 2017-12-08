5 transported to the hospital after 4 car crash in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police are at the scene of a four car crash in the area of W. 96th Avenue and Pecos Street Friday evening.
The department first tweeted about the incident at 5:47 p.m., stating that multiple people were being transported to the hospital.
FOX31 found out that a total of five people were receiving medical care but the extent of their injuries is unclear; there were no fatalities.
The crash shut down the roadways and there is no estimated time of reopening.
This story is developing and will be updated as details become available.
39.870848 -105.005592