5 transported to the hospital after 4 car crash in Thornton

Posted 7:18 pm, December 8, 2017, by

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police are at the scene of a four car crash in the area of W. 96th Avenue and Pecos Street Friday evening.

The department first tweeted about the incident at 5:47 p.m., stating that multiple people were being transported to the hospital.

FOX31 found out that a total of five people were receiving medical care but the extent of their injuries is unclear; there were no fatalities.

The crash shut down the roadways and there is no estimated time of reopening.

This story is developing and will be updated as details become available. 