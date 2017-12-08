5 transported to the hospital after 4 car crash in Thornton

THORNTON, Colo. — Thornton police are at the scene of a four car crash in the area of W. 96th Avenue and Pecos Street Friday evening.

The department first tweeted about the incident at 5:47 p.m., stating that multiple people were being transported to the hospital.

**ACCIDENT** Officers on scene of (4) car crash in area of W.96th Ave/Pecos St. Multiple people being transported, unknown extent of injuries. Heavy police presence w/ roadways shut down, please stay clear of area. pic.twitter.com/NuHoDqEfYv — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) December 9, 2017

FOX31 found out that a total of five people were receiving medical care but the extent of their injuries is unclear; there were no fatalities.

The crash shut down the roadways and there is no estimated time of reopening.

This story is developing and will be updated as details become available.