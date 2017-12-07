Climber falls 300 feet down Golden mine shaft after rope snaps; technical rescue underway

GOLDEN, Colo. — An amateur climber fell about 300 feet down a mine shaft after his rope snapped on Thursday morning, the Golden Fire Department said.

The incident happened about 10:20 a.m. in the 100 block of South Rooney Road near West Colfax Avenue and Interstate 70. The shaft is on the hogs back in the foothills of Jefferson County.

The man and a friend were descending into the shaft when the rope snapped, a city of Golden spokesman said.

The man’s friend got out of the shaft and directed rescuers to the accident scene.

The spokesman said the man is alive and rescuers have been in verbal, but not visual, communication with him.

The man, whose name and age weren’t released, has some kind of injury to his legs.

Rescue crews from Golden Fire, West Metro Fire Rescue, AMR Ambulance, Jefferson County Open Spaces, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Alpine Rescue are working to free the man.