Small plane crash in Limon downs power lines, causes outages

LIMON, Colo. — A small airplane crashed near the Limon Airport Thursday night, downing power lines and causing outages across several counties.

Initial information provided by the Limon County Sheriff’s indicates the plane clipped a transmission lane which resulted in a large power outage in eastern Colorado.

The pilot was reportedly able to walk and talk with responders following the crash landing but Limon police say the man was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials say that power restoration will be happening “very soon.”