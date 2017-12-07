RV catches fire near First Bank Center, firefighters on scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The North Metro Fire Department is on scene a fire that engulfed an RV Thursday afternoon.

The storage facility where the RV is parked is located on W. 116th Avenue, according to a tweet posted by the department at 3:06 p.m..

Crews in route to RV on fire at storage facility on W. 116th Ave. Still working on getting more information. — North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) December 7, 2017

Initial information is limited but SkyFOX was on the scene before responders and captured video of two men rescuing a dog from a truck that was parked directly behind the RV.

A second tweet posted by North Metro said that there were no people in the RV at the time the fire broke out. The cause of the fire has not been made public.

A crew is on the way to the scene as of 3:15 p.m. and this story will be updated as we learn more.