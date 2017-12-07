Round of light snow possible in afternoon, then return to drier conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A round of light snow arrives midday into the evening rush in Fort Collins, Boulder and Denver on Thursday.

No accumulation is expected, but 1-2 inches are possible in the foothills and mountains. The snow will end overnight.

Temperatures will only climb to the mid-30s with gusty winds also possible.

It will start cloudy on Friday before turning sunny with warmer highs in the mid-50s.

Heartbreak Ridge settles in all of next week with abnormally dry and warm weather across Colorado.

