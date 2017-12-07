Quick shot of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have a period of light snow possible early this evening. The chance is limited to flurries north of the city and in downtown. As you head south of the city and climb in elevation across the Palmer Divide you will find a few more snow showers that could leave a dusting to a 1/2" on mainly grassy areas. It will be windy at times and cold.

High pressure will be the dominant weather feature for the next week setting up over Colorado. That means mainly sunny conditions, dry days and mild temperatures in the 50s & 60s. We are lacking snow as you can see:

#cowx a few flurries possible today in Denver but we clearly need A LOT more snow pic.twitter.com/oI1aFsm877 — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) December 7, 2017

