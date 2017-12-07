× Pearl Harbor survivor from Salida meets with President Trump

WASHINGTON — Seventy-six years ago, George Blake was running for his life, trying to dodge low-flying Japanese planes machine gunning his Army base near Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

Today, the 96 year old Salida man is meeting with President Trump at the White House.

Blake is one of five Pearl Harbor survivors on hand for the signing of a proclamation for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“George, George, thank you George,” Trump said to the Colorado man during his short West Wing remarks. “That was a pretty wild scene. You’ll never forget that, right?”

More than 2,400 people were killed in the Japanese attack on Hawaii on December 7, 1941. The attack on Pearl Harbor thrust the United States into World War II.

Today’s meeting with the president was coordinated with a Denver-based charity called The Greatest Generations Foundation.

“Nationwide, there are thought to be fewer than 500 Pearl Harbor survivors remaining,” said Timothy Davis, president and founder of The Greatest Generations Foundation.

“We have lost over 70 percent of our remaining Pearl Harbor register since last year’s 75th anniversary alone,” Davis said.

The foundation returns veterans to their battlefields where they once served, at no cost to them. For more information, click here.