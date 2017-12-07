How to make homemade cranberry sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holiday Whiskey Cranberry Sauce

8-10 Servings

Ingredients

1 12oz bag of fresh cranberries

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 tsp. orange zest

½ cup orange juice

¼ cup whiskey***

Directions

1. In a saucepan combine, cranberries, sugar, orange zest and orange juice. Simmer over medium heat for 20-25 min stirring occasionally. The cranberries will begin to burst and breakdown and sauce will thicken.

2. Stir in whiskey at the end of the cooking process.

3. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

4. Store in air tight container for up to 10 days

*** Whiskey can be omitted or cooked for 3 min to burn off the alcohol, and retain the flavor