Geardo Romero of Brighton wins St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

DENVER -- Geardo Romero of Brighton was drawn as the winner of the seventh annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Thursday.

The four-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom, three-car garage home is valued at $750,000. The home is located in the gated community of The Gallery at Reunion in Commerce City.

The home was custom crafted by Oakwood Homes and has 3,400 square feet. The modern farmhouse has an eat-in kitchen, spa-like bathrooms and a bedroom suite.

Every ticket helps St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and $1.35 million was raised.

Special Prizes

Open House Prize: $10,000 shopping spree at Furniture Row. Winner: Pamela Dupuis of Aurora.

Tickets on Sale Prize: Cruise package, courtesy of the Eye Center of Northern Colorado. Winner: Juan Gomez of Denver.

Early Bird Prize: Five-night getaway for two to Riu Yucatan in Riviera Maya, Mexico, courtesy of Apple Vacations and Riu Yucatan. Winner: Bernie Sena of Littleton.

Bonus Prize: 2017 Lincoln MKC, courtesy of Landmark Lincoln. Winner: Elizabeth Brown of Aurora.

Last Chance Prize: $2,500 Visa gift card. Winner: Sandro Garcia of Denver.