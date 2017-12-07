Frontier pilots demonstrate in Denver amid pay fight

DENVER — Frontier Airlines pilots demonstrated in Denver on Thursday morning to try to gain public support for their fight for a pay raise.

The union representing the pilots held an informational picket and rally at Civic Center Park after what it called another round of fruitless contract talks.

In September, the pilots voted to authorize a strike if a new contract can’t be reached with the Denver-based discount airline.

May not be the best day to fly Frontier- Looks like Pilots are not too happy…The Scene in Civic Center Park.@channel2kwgn @KDVR @FrontierCare pic.twitter.com/mHiKT0zaiK — Gregory Nieto (@greg_nieto) December 7, 2017

The Air Line Pilots Association said Frontier pilots are ready to ask the federal government to release them from mediation, opening the door to a possible strike.

Federal law makes it difficult to strike in the airline industry so demonstrations aimed at the public are common during contract negotiations.