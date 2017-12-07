Eastbound I-70 closed at Vail Pass

VAIL, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation reports that eastbound Interstate 70 is closed at Vail Pass, mile marker 176.

In a tweet posted by CDOT at 6:50 p.m., the closure was characterized as a safety requirement, noting that multiple vehicles spun out on the pass. There is no estimated time for the road to reopen and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

CLOSED- EB I-70 @ Vail Pass,MM 176;Safety closure b/c multiple spun out vehicles — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 8, 2017

A followup tweet by the Colorado State Patrol of Golden said the pass is “feeling the return of old man winter.” The passenger vehicle traction law and commercial vehicle chain law are both in effect.

CSP adds that “your speed shouldn’t be dictated by what’s under your tires now. It’s what’s ahead. Slow down before you get to slick spots.”