Denver’s snow season has been anything but snowy, 2017-18 within 15 least snowy so far

DENVER — With our snowfall total of 2.8″ (from one storm in early October) through the end of November, the start to this snowfall season is currently within the 15 least snowy on record.

1884-1885 : 0.3″ 1885-1886 : 0.8″ 1899-1900 : 0.8″ 2010-2011 : 1.5″ 2008-2009 : 1.7″ 2016-2017 : 1.7″ 1910-1911 : 1.7″ 1883-1884 : 2.0″ 1901-1902 : 2.0″ 1933-1934 : 2.5″ 1894-1895 : 2.6″ 1900-1901 : 2.8″ 1924-1925 : 2.8″ 1988-1989 : 2.8″ 2017-2018 : 2.8″

The National Weather Service lists snow seasons from July through June which is why you’ll see the season totals spanning two-year dates.

You don’t see much of a trend in dates of that top 15 but it’s notable to point out that last year’s season (2016 – 2017) is also on the list.

Last year ended as the third least snowy in Denver history and the setup last year appears similar to that of this year’s pattern, at least through the first half of the season.

All of these 15 years ended their full seasons below average. They ranged from 21.8 inches to 51.9 inches…whereas the average total per season is 57.1 inches.

The outlook through December remains warmer and drier than average for the city. Although there may be quick bursts of colder temperatures and snowfall there is no strong indication that this snowfall season’s pattern is ready to change.

Looking ahead to Christmas the very warm pattern remains which will hurt the chance of a white Christmas. The moisture outlook (20th-26th) is slightly ahead of average for the Front Range but with very warm air. The ocean near CA will have to cool down for the outlook to change. pic.twitter.com/Pc6tLKh3i3 — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 6, 2017

