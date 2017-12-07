Cheyenne Frontier Days announces 2018 concert lineup

The 2018 concert lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days includes some of the biggest names in country music.
The schedule was announced Thursday evening.
Ticket presale begins Dec. 15 and all ticket sales begin on Dec. 16. Visit CFDRodeo.com for ticket information.
2018 Cheyenne Frontier Days lineup
Fri., July 20: Florida Georgia Line
Sat., July 21: Cole Swindell
Sun., July 22: Charlie Daniels with special guest Tracy Lawerence
Mon., July 23 and Tues., July 24: Championship Bull Riding World Finals
Wed., July 25: Eric Church
Sat., July 28: Dierks Bentley will close out Frontier Nights on Sat. July 28.
Concerts for Sat. July 26 and 27 have not yet been announced.