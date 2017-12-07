Cheyenne Frontier Days announces 2018 concert lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2018 concert lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days includes some of the biggest names in country music.

The schedule was announced Thursday evening.

Ticket presale begins Dec. 15 and all ticket sales begin on Dec. 16. Visit CFDRodeo.com for ticket information.

2018 Cheyenne Frontier Days lineup

Fri., July 20: Florida Georgia Line

Sat., July 21: Cole Swindell

Sun., July 22: Charlie Daniels with special guest Tracy Lawerence

Mon., July 23 and Tues., July 24: Championship Bull Riding World Finals

Wed., July 25: Eric Church

Sat., July 28: Dierks Bentley will close out Frontier Nights on Sat. July 28.

Concerts for Sat. July 26 and 27 have not yet been announced.